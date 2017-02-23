Snapchat Spectacles now on sale – how to get a pair in the UK

Snapchat has launched its first-ever physical product: a pair of sunglasses called Snapchat Spectacles. Here's what you need to know about the smart specs.

What are Snapchat Spectacles?

Back in September 2016, Snapchat announced ‘Spectacles’, a pair of glasses with a built-in camera and, of course, Snapchat integration. At the touch of a button, you can record short 10-second video clips, and upload them straight to your rolling Snapchat story. The Spectacles are now on sale, and will cost a lofty $129.99.

According to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, the glasses have a number of advantages over just using your smartphone. Firstly, the integrated camera has a 115-degree-angle lens, which is wider than most smartphone cameras. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Spiegel described using an early prototype of the Spectacles early last year, during a hike with his supermodel fiancée Miranda Kerr:

“It was our first vacation, and we went to Big Sur for a day or two. We were walking through the woods, stepping over logs, looking up at the beautiful trees. And when I got the footage back and watched it, I could see my own memory, through my own eyes—it was unbelievable. It’s one thing to see images of an experience you had, but it’s another thing to have an experience of the experience. It was the closest I’d ever come to feeling like I was there again.”

Spiegel reportedly refers to the glasses as a toy, and says that the shades wirelessly sync to your smartphone – that’s where the main computing is done. Spiegel is quoted as saying: “We’re going to take a slow approach to rolling them out. It’s about us figuring out if it fits into people’s lives and seeing how they like it.”

Snapchat is one of the world’s largest social networks; over 60% of smartphone users aged between 13 and 34 are on the app. The platform handles over one billion Snaps a day and, as of June 16, serviced 150 million users each day.

The new spectacles sound similar to Glass, Google’s ill-fated smart glasses that were killed off in early 2015, after having been on general sale for just seven months. But in late 2015, Google filed an application with the FCC for a new version of Glass, so Snapchat’s Spectacles could soon have another rival.

How to buy Snapchat Spectacles in the UK

If you're in the USA, you can purchase a pair of Snapchat Spectacles easy enough. Head to this website and you'll pay a $129.99 fee, which includes a charging case and cable.

But Snapchat hasn't released the glasses in the UK yet, making it much more difficult for Brits to get their hands on a pair. The easiest solution is to simply ask a friend or family member living in the states to order you a pair, and then ship them over to you.

If you don't have the luxury of a stateside pal, you can also use an import company like Big Apple Buddy to get one mailed to you, although be warned that you'll have to pay a surcharge for the service.

Alternatively, you can try your luck on eBay, but unsurprisingly, some sellers are charging anywhere up to £299 for a pair.

The good news is that Snapchat has already vowed to extend the distribution of the Spectacles. The bad news is that we don't know if this growth plan includes the UK, and we don't know when it'll happen either.

