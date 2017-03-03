The tech world is going nostalgia crazy, with the NES Classic Edition and the Nokia 3310 leading the charge.

Now, one hobbyist has taken things a step further by building a wristwatch running Microsoft’s Windows 98 operating system.

Michael Darby’s workable creation is built on a Raspberry Pi A+ attached to a 2.4-inch TFT touchscreen and a 1,000mAh battery (via Gizmodo).

Related: Raspberry Pi Zero W review

Of course, there’s a lot more work to it than that. It has five buttons, one of which is dedicated to shutting down Windows 98 properly, rather than risking SD card corruption. Meanwhile, The operating system itself required the QEMU emulator to run.

In a blog post Darby explained his rationale for building the watch despite Windows 98 ‘driving me insane back in the day.'

He wrote: “I also love emulation, the idea of running an operating system on virtual hardware? That’s awesome. It’s like the Matrix, or something. On top of this I love wearable/small tech and nowadays I have the ability to make things like this. So I thought, wouldn’t it be ridiculous and awesome to have Windows 98 on my wrist?

Read also: Best Raspberry Pi projects

Now Darby, who goes by the name Lord_of_Bone on Reddit, wants to get Doom running on his creation. It might not work very well, but a less kind man than myself might argue it's still on a par with some of Samsung's early smartwatch efforts.

Full instructions are available on his blog, if you’re inclined to give this a try as your weekend tech project.

What are your favourite Raspberry Pi projects? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.