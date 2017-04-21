Sleep Cycle gets a crucial feature all other sleep trackers ignore

Snoring is an unfortunate affliction. Not only does it keep your sleeping partners awake, it also affects the quality of your own sleep.

However, among the vast array of sleep tracking apps and wearables that tell you how long and how well you slept, there aren’t many solutions geared at tackling snoring.

Sleep Cycle alarm clock, the popular iOS app, has announced a new update that includes a snore tracker. It works by listening for your snores and then offering insight into how it might be affecting your sleep.

The app makers say: “Maybe you snore. Maybe you don’t. But a third of the adult population do. Despite getting a full night’s sleep, they don’t know why they’re tired or annoyed, anxious or deprived. But that’s what poor sleep does to you, and snoring is part of poor sleep.

“Well, not anymore. Using our patented sound technology to analyse the quality of your sleep, we’re now able to detect your snoring. If you’re one of those thirds, then Sleep Cycle is the first step to help get you on track to resolve your snoring and earn that sleep quality you deserve.”

This portion of the app is designed specifically for people who sleep alone and may not even know they’re snoring.

In a blog post, the company makes a range of suggestions for addressing the problem, once the app has helped you to identify it.

It suggests altering the sleeping position, slimming down, avoiding booze and, among other things, changing your pillows.

Sleep Cycle is a free app, but $29.99 for the premium subscription offering heart rate monitoring, Philips HUE integration, long-term insights, mood tracking and weather-related trends.

Do more apps need to focus on snoring as well as overall sleep quality? Share your thoughts in the comments below.