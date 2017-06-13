Watch the Skyrim VR launch trailer right here

Bethesda’s endless milking of the Skyrim video game is set to continue as the company pledges a virtual reality version of the game.

During Sony’s E3 2017 press conference, Bethesda revealed that it would releasing a VR-friendly version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The game will be available for Sony’s PlayStation VR platform, and will arrive in November 2017 – no specific date yet, mind.

The announcement came after Bethesda had already revealed that Skyrim would be landing on the Nintendo Switch later in the year.

Check out the launch trailer below:

In a statement, Bethesda said: “Dragons have returned to Tamriel, and this time they’re even more magnificent. The ancient creatures who soared through the skies in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will soon come to full life in virtual reality. Announced at Sony’s E3 2017 Media Showcase, Skyrim is headed to PlayStation VR this November.”

The studio continued: “Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Skyrim VR takes the full game (plus all of the official add-ons: Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn) and reimagines the complete epic fantasy with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth and immersion.”

We expect to hear more about how existing game mechanics will be adapted for a virtual reality gameplay system in the coming months.

Related: Best PS4 games

What do you think of Skyrim VR? Let us know in the comments.