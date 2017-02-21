Skyrim creator promises new mobile game

The creator of Skyrim and Fallout 4 has promised a new mobile gaming title in the near future, hinting at something just as unique as Fallout Shelter.

Bethesda Game Studios, the company behind those titles, has a trio of large projects on the go, one of which is a mobile game.

Whilst two of titles will be “classically Bethesda” and huge in scale, the mobile game will take its cues from Fallout Shelter.

Related: MWC 2017

Fallout Shelter

“The one takeaway was that the game is somewhat unique, so for the thing we're doing next we wanted to continue to do that. We need to not look too hard at what's working well for other people. The game we're doing is a very different style game, unique in the space. There isn't something else we're looking at for style,” said executive producer Todd Howard (via Glixel).

Fallout Shelter was initially launched back in 2015 and for almost two years it was only available on iOS, Android, and Bethesda’s own PC launcher.

That was before it arrived on Xbox One and Windows 10 for the first time earlier this month, providing more than enough to keep fans of the Fallout series amused.

Whether it is planning the same release cycle for this upcoming title is unclear. While you’re waiting for more news why not check out Stuart Andrews’ review of Fallout Shelter to whet your appetite:

Related: Fallout Shelter review

Watch: The best games in the world right now

Have you played Fallout Shelter? Let us know what you think in the comments below.