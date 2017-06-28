Sky Sports Revamp, Channel Changes and Price Slashes: Sky Sports is overhauling its pay TV offering, scrapping the numbered channel system it has used for years and introducing cheaper package options and new homes for its football, F1, golf, cricket and rugby coverage.

According to a new report in The Guardian, the UK broadcaster will retire the Sky Sports 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 brands in favour of dedicated new homes for popular sports, though there's no time frame for the switch as yet.

The move is understood to be party inspired by the success of the standalone Sky Sports F1 channel, which will remain unchanged, as well as being a reaction to slipping subscriber figures.

While aspects of the rebrand are still to be confirmed, we know that football will be getting two dedicated channels, while golf and cricket will also now have their own homes.

A new Sky Sports Arena channel will be introduced to cover other sports, most notably rugby and tennis. Sky Sports News HQ and Sky Sports Mix will be unaffected.

Most importantly for consumers, Sky will also be price slashing its cheapest Sky Sports package, which will cost just £18 – cheaper than a month pass for Sky Sports on NOW TV.

Previously, the most affordable Sky Sports bundle cost £49.50, so while getting a full-fat Sky Sports package will still be a costly proposition, the new entry-level packages will allow the company to target viewers unwilling to pay through the nose for access to a handful of key clashes.

That's all we know so far, but stay tuned, as we'll be updating this page with full details of the new Sky Sports packages as soon they become available.

