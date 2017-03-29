Sky Mobile now lets you swap your phone for a free one every year

Sky Mobile has announced its first handset plans, and it doesn’t want you being stuck with the same old device year after year.

Instead, the broadcaster-turn-smartphone pusher has confirmed its handset tariffs are all about giving you the freedom to swap your phone out for a shiny new one each and every year.

Dubbed Sky Mobile Swap, there are two core tariffs to choose from, with Swap12 lining up alongside Swap24.

As their names suggest, Swap12 will let you snap up a new handset every 12 months, while Swap24 will run more like a traditional contract over a two year period.

The difference between the two comes in the form of cost, with Swap12 customers having to cough up more per month to cover their handset charges. Not that they get to keep the device.

At the end of the year, those swapping out devices for a new model are required to send the old one back to the broadcaster.

As you’d expect, payment plans vary per handset, and can be bundled with a range of monthly data options, from a £10 per month 1GB allowance up to a £20 per month 5GB cap.

While existing Sky TV customers will get free calls and texts bundled in, those who don’t fork out a fortune for a TV package will have to cough up an extra £10 per month for unlimited old school communications.

Handset charges are built on top of this and, depending on the device you pick, aren’t always the cheapest. An iPhone 7, for example, will add £36 per month to a Swap12 plan, and that’s on top of the data and call costs.

What Sky Mobile’s offering does have going for it, however, is a lack of upfront handset costs, a traditional stumbling block for many.

The handset tariffs come a couple of months after the network launched its first range of SIM-only deals.

The new offers will come into force tomorrow, March 30, with handsets including the iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Sony Xperia XZ all supported.

