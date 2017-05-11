Sky Mobile launches free data roaming in 36 destinations

Sky Mobile is the latest in a series of mobile networks to expand its free international roaming offering.

Starting from June 1, Sky Mobile customers will be able to use their monthly allowance in 36 different European destinations. The change to Sky’s terms and conditions applies to all contracts, and affects phone call minutes, text messages, and mobile data usage. Better still, you won’t have to pay any extra for the luxury.

The news follows announcements from EE and Vodafone, who now both offer similar schemes. Three also recently upgraded its ‘Feel At Home’ roaming plan to support 60 countries globally, although Three’s roaming offering has already been very substantial for years. Many cellular networks are making such moves as the EU’s directive to scrap roaming charges completely approaches.

Speaking about Sky's new roaming support, Liz Wynn, Director of Mobile at Sky, said: “This is great news for Sky Mobile customers planning summer holidays – you can browse and stream in Europe knowing you won’t be hit with any nasty surprises on your bill when you get home.”

Wynn continued: “And Sky Mobile gives you the added flexibility of being able to mix up your data, calls and texts each month and dip into your Sky Piggybank for extra data you might need for streaming videos by the pool or sharing holiday updates on social media.”

The full list of supported roaming destinations on Sky Mobile is as follows:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Cyprus (Northern)

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland (Republic of)

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Azores (Portugal)

Madeira (Portugal)

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Canary Islands

Gibraltar

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Norway

Reunion

If you’re a customer with unlimited calls and texts, any calls and texts you make or send to landlines and mobiles within the EU/EEA to the UK or any other EU/EEA country are all included in your package. If you’re a Pay-As-You-Use customer, your calls and texts will be charged at the same rate as when you’re in the UK. This means you can still make calls and send texts without having to worry about any additional roaming costs.

