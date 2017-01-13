Sky is raising its line rental charges, but hasn't said by how much

Sky has revealed it will be raising its line rental charges for phone and broadband customers, starting March 1.

The change was announced in the small print of an advert that ran in newspapers this week, but the company has not confirmed any details about the increase.

That means, we're not sure how much the cost will increase by at this point, with the advert itself simply stating: "Sky's Line Rental prices increase on March 1, 2017."

TrustedReviews has contacted Sky about the impending price hike, but at this point, we're unsure of any further details.

A spokesperson has told ThisIsMoney, who originally spotted the small print: "Whenever we review our pricing we work hard to keep any rises to a minimum. Any time we do introduce changes, we contact the relevant customers in advance to let them know."

Customers currently pay £17.40 a month, or £208.80 a year, for line rental, following a previous price increase in December 2015.

At that time, Sky decided to raise its line rental cost from £16.40 to 17.40, so we're expecting something similar this time around.

Customers who have already signed up for a contract will likely be given the option to leave before the price increase comes into effect, but again, there's no confirmed details just yet.

EE also announced in December that it is set to hike its line rental charges by an average of £1.50 per customer from January 23.

Let us know what you make of the news in the comments.