Sky finally rolling out voice search smarts to its 4K Ultra HD Sky Q service

Sky Q has been around for over a year now, and for just as long subscribers to the premium 4K Ultra HD-ready TV service have been promised voice search functionality. Finally, it's here.

The update featuring voice search will arrive on your TV automatically. However, Sky notes that it's phasing rollout of its latest software. All customers have been promised it by the end of spring.

Voice search for Sky Q resides in your Touch Remote. To activate it, all you're need to do is hit the dedicated voice search button and start shouting out orders.

It'll do all of the usual things, like helping you search for films and shows by actor, director, and genre, but there's also some added smarts, according to Sky.

The voice search feature apparently comes with a degree of contextual awareness, so commands like, "live cricket this weekend," or, " Liverpool game," should bring up the relevant results.

There's also a handful of Easter eggs baked in, so famous movie quotes like, "show me the money!" and "you had me at hello," will track down the iconic film they feature in.

The update features a handful of other improvements, too. These include an updated My Photos app that will now let you play Facebook videos, and the arrival of the new My Q custom recommendations tab – it'll take the place of the old Sky Q home screen.

Sky Q is Sky's highest-end TV service and the only one of its offerings capable of showing 4K Ultra HD content, though note that only the 2TB Sky Q box is UHD-ready.

Related: Best 4K TVs

Has the latest Sky Q update landed on your TV yet? Let us know in the comments below.