Sky Broadband is suffering a widespread outage as of July 6, but what should you know and what can you do if your Sky internet isn't working? Here's what we know so far about why Sky is down, including all the latest updates.

Update: The latest from Sky is the following tweet, sent at 13:48 London time: "Engineers are hoping to have services restored this evening, further updates when we get them. Thanks for your patience."

The issue – which is also believed to be affecting TalkTalk internet subscribers – began surfacing at around 5am BST, according to Down Detector.

Initially, the full extent of the outage wasn't known beyond the fact that East Sussex was the worst affected area, but Sky has issued some subsequent updates, identifying the source of the problem as "7 separate breaks" in fibre cables near the Kempton exchange, as a result of local digging works.

News of the outage first came to our attention via very own seaside flâneur Simon:

Sky, at first, seemed more interested in what the ladies might be wearing by the coast...

Does it matter that Bikini Day was actually July 5? Maybe Sky should stick to providing internet access. Oh wait...

In between its earlier banter, the telecoms giant managed to address the widespread borkage and reassure those affected that its engineers are working tirelessly to fix the problem.

That was when reports of "fibre cable break" first surfaced, and while there's frankly not a lot you can do if you're stuffed today, the best way to vent or ask questions is by hitting up the Sky Help Team on Twitter – or navigating to the support section of the Sky website.

Related: Best Prime Day deals

Are you affected by today's Sky outage? Regale us with your complaints in the comments below.