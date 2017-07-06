Sky Broadband is suffering a widespread outage as of July 6, but what should you know and what can you do if your Sky internet isn't working? Here's what we know so far about why Sky is down.

The issue – which is also believed to be affecting TalkTalk internet subscribers – began surfacing at around 5am BST, according to Down Detector.

The full extent of the outage isn't currently known, but the area worst affected is believed to be East Sussex.

Here's what our very own seaside flâneur Simon tweeted earlier this morning:

Sky, for its part, seemed more interested in what the ladies might be wearing by the coast...

Does it matter that Bikini Day was actually July 5? Maybe Sky should stick to providing internet access. Oh wait...

In between banter, the telecoms giant managed to give something approaching an update on the widespread borkage and reassure those affected that its engineers are working tirelessly to fix the problem.

It's understood that a "fibre cable break" is to blame for the ongoing problems in East Sussex, and while there's frankly not a lot you can do if you're stuffed this morning, the best ways to vent are by hitting up the Sky Help Team on Twitter, or navigating to the support section of the Sky website.

Related: Best Prime Day deals

Are you affected by today's Sky outage? Regale us with your complaints in the comments below.