Sky has announced a new 500MB 4G SIM-only data plan that costs just £5 a month – if you’re a Sky TV customer that is.

In a press release, the company detailed that for £5 per month users would receive 500MB of data along with unlimited texts and calls for Sky TV customers – that's all on a 12-month plan.

If you want to take advantage of this deal and you are not a Sky customer, you’ll have to pay £15 a month.

Non Sky customers also have the option to pay for calls and texts as they use them. Texts and calls will be priced at 10p per text and minute.

Sky has also taken into account the fact that users may wish to purchase more data, or may hit their 500MB cap, by allowing customers to upgrade their data allowance to 1GB, 3GB and 5GB for £10, £15, or £20 a month respectively.

Additionally, the company gives customers the option to purchase an extra 1GB of data for a month, which will run them an extra £10.

As a bonus, if you don’t end up using all of your 500MB of data, Sky rolls the unused data over to the next month. The data you don’t use each month is available to use for three years.

And finally, Customers with the 500MB plan will be able to use their data, calls, and text allowances in 36 European countries at no extra cost.

The deal is available now over on the Sky Mobile site.

Will you be taking advantage of this new 500MB plan from Sky? Let us know in the comments.