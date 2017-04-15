Sketches appear to show Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 design

Nokia is expected to launch at least one, if not a couple of flagship devices this year, and there's already been the standard onslaught of leaks and rumours.

Today, another one has emerged, with NokiaPowerUser publishing a couple of design sketches for what appear to be the Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 handsets.

And while the source of these latest designs remains somewhat of a mystery, the sketches themselves look fairly convincing.

Related: Best smartphone

NPU has published a series of purported leaks in recent months, with one repeat tipster seemingly providing the site with release date and pricing information.

These latest sketches, however, seem to have cropped up from nowhere, and differ from previously leaked drawings.

Simple as they are, they appear to reveal the Nokia 8 will come with a home button and minimal bezels, while the Nokia 9 looks to have even smaller bezels and no physical home button.

Whether Nokia is planning to integrate the sensor into the display, move it around the back much like with Samsung's new Galaxy S8, or drop it altogether remains unclear.

That said, the rear of the Nokia 9 shown in the sketch does appear to show a section for a fingerprint sensor, so if the sketches are legit, expect to see the scanner below the rear camera.

Both phones also appear to sport dual camera setups on the rear, though exact specs are unknown at this point.

Previous reports, citing an unnamed source, appeared to reveal the full specs for the Nokia 9, with the big feature said to be the company’s OZO Audio.

Nokia says this tech is essentially “advanced psychoacoustic technology” that “allows sound to be captured and played back just like it would in real life”.

Other rumoured specs for the Nokia 9 include a 5.5-inch QHD OLED display, Snapdragon 835 processor with an Adreno 540 GPU, and a 3800mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick-Charge 4.

At this point, all of this remains speculation, however, so apply the usual caution. We should hear more in the near future, so stay tuned.

What do you make of the sketches? Let us know in the comments.