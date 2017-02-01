Skate 4 teased by EA and it isn’t even happening

Electronic Arts has crushed the hopes of fans waiting for the eventual release of Skate 4, confirming it isn’t even in development.

This past weekend EA community manager Daniel Lingen tweeted the following, causing the internet to absolutely lose its mind.

Considering this emerged from an official account and amassed over 25,000 likes, many of us were expecting an imminent announcement.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the case. Electronic Arts has confirmed Skate 4 is not in development with the publisher having no plans for the title.

EA executives promptly slammed the brakes on the hype train yesterday during a Q&A panel with industry analysts.

"Much to the dismay of the many people that email me on a fairly regular basis, we are not presently making Skate 4," EA boss Andrew Wilson said, "and so that will not be in fiscal year 2018."

It’s clear thousands of us are desperate to play the fourth entry in the skating series, so perhaps EA will take this as a not-so-subtle hint and jump on the project?

Skate 3 launched for PS3 and Xbox 360 way back in 2010. Any plans for the 7th anniversary, EA?