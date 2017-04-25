Siri creator thinks AI will be used to back-up our memories

“What if you could have a memory that was as good as computer memory and is about your life? What if you could remember every person you ever met? How to pronounce their name? Their family details? Their favorite sports? The last conversation you had with them?”

That was the question asked of a TED 2017 conference audience by Tom Gruber, Apple employee and co-inventor of Siri (via Recode)

During his TED Talk on artificial intelligence, Gruber explained why "it is inevitable” computers will someday and somehow be used to catalogue our memories for full and total recall at any time.

Gruber believes the advent of AI assisted memory recall could be life-changing for those suffering with conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Of course, while advancing human cognition and negating memory loss could be an incredible advance, the ramifications for privacy could be catastrophic.

“We get to chose what is and is not recalled and retained,” Gruber told the audience. “It’s absolutely essential that this be kept very secure.”

While it’s essential, it doesn’t mean that any such system would be secure.

In fact, a window into human memories would undoubtedly be more sought after by security agencies than any phone conversation or WhatsApp thread.

That is terrifying.

Would you welcome AI to safeguard your most precious memories from the pitfalls of aging and degeneration? Let us know in the comments below.