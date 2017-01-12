Shovel Knight confirmed for Nintendo Switch with new pricing model

Yacht Club Games has confirmed that Shovel Knight is coming to Nintendo Switch, albeit with a different pricing structure.

The new pricing model will debut on Nintendo Switch alongside PS4, Xbox One and PC as Shovel Knight and its expansions are sold as standalone adventures.

Shovel Knight’s trio of expansions were originally available for free, which is still the case, but the base game and its DLC will now be compiled into something called Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove.

If you haven’t yet downloaded any of the expansions you’ll soon be given the option to purchase them as standalone titles. It seems Yacht Club Games is hoping this will be a better entry point for new players.

Long story short: Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is a bundle that compiles the original game and all of its expansions for existing players ahead of the launch of further free content.

"We hope providing less expensive standalone versions will provide better entry points for different types of players!" Yacht Club explained in a blog post. "Also, players can more easily grab an adventure (or Battle Mode) on another platform!"

Shovel Knight is set to receive a two player co-operative mode on home consoles and PC ahead of the Nintendo Switch launch.

Watch: Nintendo Switch First Look

We’ll be hearing further details on all things Nintendo Switch on Friday, January 13 as part of an official presentation. You can catch it here.