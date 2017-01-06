Shenmue HD and remaster domains registered by Sega

Sega of Europe has registered domains for Shenmue HD and Shenmue Remastered, indicating a re-release of the classic might be on the way.

First released in December 1999 for the Sega Dreamcast, Shenmue has become an iconic cult classic across the games industry.

The third installment is finally in development after a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign, aiming to launch for PS4 and PC in December 2017.

SEGA Nerds spotted the registries earlier this morning with Sega of Europe being listed as the primary registrar.

The registry of a new domain doesn’t necessarily confirm that a remaster is definitely on the way, but shows that Sega is considering the idea.

Sega has said in the past that it is interested in remastering the original games for a new generation, but want to ensure they “live up to the quality of the original titles”.

Some of us at Trusted Reviews have never had the chance to play Shenmue, so a remaster would be a perfect introduction to the legendary series.

It’d also act as the ideal refresher before Shenmue 3 finally rolls around.

