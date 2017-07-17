Sharp trips to the future with a quartet of smart appliances

Sharp has entered the world of connected appliances with a new smart oven, fridge-freezer, washing machine and dishwasher. But the aim here is much more than just app control.

At its impressive Vestel City factory complex in Turkey, Sharp unveiled four smart appliances that it hopes will bring your home into the 21st century.

The real headliner of the new range is the Love2Cook Smart Oven (£699), which has 150 recipes built in, ranging from Peking duck to paella, each with their own cooking programmes. Instructions are can be found within the companion app, then the oven sets the temperature and time – it even tells you the correct shelf to use. According to Sharp, these recipes have been compiled by top-class professional chefs using this exact oven, so they should be fairly idiot-proof.

Of course, the oven can also be controlled remotely via the app, so you can get it preheated before you've even got home from work. Maybe remotely start up the RoastPro Turnspit and use the app to check the temperature of your meat thanks to the RoastPro Digital MeatProbe. This isn't the dark ages, after all.

The Love2Cook oven is available in stainless steel or black – no old-school white option for this modern smartie.

Next up is the Smart Double French Door Fridge-Freezer (£2012), which enables in-app adjustment of the temperature within its fridge and freezer compartments. One or both of the freezer compartments can even be set as extra refrigeration space. You can also remotely set the fridge-freezer to holiday mode via the app, even if you've only already left for the airport.

The Sharp Smart Washing Machine (£875) enables you to set a time delay or programme through the app, and has an 8kg capacity. It also has a super-speedy 12-minute cycle for emergency cleaning of up to 2kg of clothing for a night out or weekend away. Never find us being that disorganised, though. Ahem.

Other functions of the washing machine include 22 stain-fighting functions and an Allergy UK-approved AllergySmart programme for combating allergies caused by pollen, mould, pet hair, fungus and household dust mites as well as four different types of bacteria.

Last but not least is the Sharp Smart Dishwasher (£875), which has space for 14 place settings and is A+++ energy rated. As with the washing machine, it has a particularly fast wash option, with 18 minutes being its quickest – the fastest you'll find for a four-place-setting cycle.

To boost drying time, the dishwasher's AutoDoor function automatically opens the door – you probably guessed from the name, right? – to let out any excess steam after the cycle's finished.

In addition to all this remote smart control, there's a much more practical purpose for the net-connection of these appliances: servicing and maintenance. Hold up, it's not as dull as it sounds. The moment these Sharp models sense anything not working the way it should, they ping an error code automatically to aftersales. That means you could be contacted by Sharp before knowing anything's even wrong.

If the fault is customer-fixable, however – such as the fridge door being left open – a notification will just be sent to you through the app. Now that really is smart.

What's more is that, having tried the app control for all of these appliances, we found it all very slick. All four are controllable through the same app, too.

Sharp is apparently working on integration for control from at least one of the most popular digital AIs. We wouldn't be surprised if Amazon Alexa support wasn't far off.

Think you need smart appliances in your life or not? Let us know in the comments.