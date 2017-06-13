Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) revealed: Nostalgia at its very best

What you need to know about the new Shadow of the Colossus

E3 2017 isn’t in full swing, but we’ve already seen a number of great old franchises make a return, including more details on Ubisoft’s long-awaited Beyond Good and Evil 2.

But for many, ourselves included, Sony may well have stolen the show with the unveiling of a shiny new version of the iconic Shadow of the Colossus, built from the ground up for PS4. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the Shadow of the Colossus?

Shadow of the Colossus is a remake of a classic PlayStation 2 game of the same name that was released all the way back in 2005.

The game is developed by Team Ico, who also made the original and the more recent but not brilliantly-well received The Last Guardian.

The original game saw take the role of an unnamed young man and his horse as they journey into a mysterious landscape full of hulking titans on a quest to resurrect a dead maiden. In this quest you had to defeat the giants in epic battles that mixed platforming and combat gameplay to great effect.

Sony’s trailer was frustratingly brief, but from what we’ve seen the new Shadow of the Colossus is a direct remake, not sequel to the original.

The game also seems to have worked hard to maintain the original's charming, thoughtful tone, which is a staple of all Team Ico games, while updating the graphics, physics, and hopefully gameplay, for a modern audience. The bosses shown off in the trailer also appear to be similar in nature to the original game, although whether they'll play differently remains to be seen.

Shadow of the Colossus is a Sony exclusive, and there will be a PS4 Pro version with 4K and HDR, which will make it even prettier to play, if you have a top-end TV.

Shadow of the Colossus PS4 release date

The game doesn’t have a firm release date, but according to Sony’s E3 showcase it’ll be at some point in 2018. Here’s hoping team Ico won’t pull a Last Guardian and the date will stick.

Shadow of the Colossus PS4 trailers

Sony E3 2017 unveiling: