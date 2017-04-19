Sennheiser has revealed a new microphone accessory that promises to augment GoPro Hero 4 footage with improved audio, whatever the conditions.

The waterproof MKE 2 elements Action Mic is designed specifically for the latest GoPro cameras and promises to “make all the difference” to footage captured by the popular action cam.

Indeed, the audio specialist has posted a comparison video highlighting the difference between the Go Pro-approved MKE 2 and the Hero 4’s internal mic.

Although the MKE 2 cannot record audio when submerged, it is waterproof so will continue recording as soon as the microphone resurfaces, which makes it ideal for surfers.

Sennheiser says it is already working on a version for the new-gen Hero 5 cameras that'll be released in due course.

The audio upgrade isn’t cheap though. It’ll cost £179.99 when it goes on sale on April 24. It is available to pre-order now. Take a closer look at the "missing link" in the video below.

