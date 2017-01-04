Select Galaxy S7 owners receiving Android Nougat build - are you among them?

The final version of Android 7.0 Nougat is finally rolling out to select Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphones.

Following the announcement of the end of the beta period after give preview versions last week, it appears Samsung is wasting no time in getting the finished product out.

SamMobile says a limited ‘soak test’ is currently being conducted before a wider release by the end of the month. Build G935FXXU1DPLR also includes the latest Android security patch, the report says.

The release appears to confirm that Galaxy S7 range owners will be receiving v7.0 rather than the 7.1.1 iteration currently enjoyed by Google Pixel phone owners.

The commencement of the official roll out comes some five months after Google first announced Android 7.0.

The operating system made its debut on the LG V20 in September before the release of the Google Pixel phones in October.

Since then, however, it has been slim pickings and, as of last month, Nougat was only available on 0.4% of all Android devices.

That figure will undoubtedly be boosted by the slew of handsets arriving next month at MWC 2017.

The question is will all S7 owners be enjoying Nougat before the Galaxy S8 arrives early this year?

Has your Galaxy S7 received the update yet? Share your experiences in the comments below.