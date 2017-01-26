Sega game soundtracks landing on Spotify is all kinds of awesome

If you're a former, or even current, owner of a classic Sega console from years past, you'll be pleased to know you can relive some of that retro charm while out and about.

Spotify wants to ensure you're never too far away from your gaming obsession and has added a load of soundtracks from the sega console and arcade games of yore.

Among the most recognisable titles' soundtracks are Sonic the Hedgehog, Fantasy Zone, Golden Axe, NiGHTS, Virtua Fighter, Jet Set Radio, OutRun, and Space Harrier.

Related: MWC 2017

There's a few more on the playlist that aren't quite as recognisable, such as Skies of Arcadia and Chain Chronicle, but that should be enough to keep your Sega needs fulfilled on the go.

While some have proclaimed OutRun to be the standout collection, others have crowned Jet Set Radio the must-listen playlist.

There's also the NiGHTS into Dreams multi-volume soundtrack from the original 1996 Sega Saturn game, which has attained somewhat of a cult status.

Spotify has provided more than a dozen different albums of nostalgic compositions, spanning nearly two decades of games, so follow the link above to check out the full playlists.

WATCH: NES Classic Mini unboxing

Let us know what you think of the playlists in the comments.