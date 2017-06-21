Sega Forever is the retro games collection your phone has been waiting for

Sega is bringing a collection of its best retro games to Android and iOS devices and you won’t have to pay a penny to play them.

The new Sega Forever collection features five Mega Drive (Genesis) classics, including the original Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, Comix Zone, Phantasy Star II and Kid Chameleon.

Related: Sonic Mania - Everything we know

The free-to-play collection will be updated with additional titles every two weeks, with Sega promising SG100, Master System, Dreamcast and Saturn games will among those coming to the collection.

Some games will be official emulations while those from the Saturn and Dreamcast library will be direct ports, a Sega spokesperson told Ars Technica.

Sega's collection will include online leaderboards, cloud saves and support for games controllers. There’ll also be a free iMessage sticker pack for gamers on iOS.

An ad-free version of the collection, which arrives today, can be purchased for just £2.

Sega will be hoping to capitalise on the current retro gaming craze, largely inspired by the Nintendo NES Classic system. Just last week, at E3, it was revealed Atari is also working on new hardware for the first time.

As well as its mobile endeavours, Sega is also working on Sonic Mania, a brand new 16-bit style adventure inspired by the earliest adventures of the little blue ‘hog.

Do you prefer revisiting titles from yesteryear to modern gaming? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.