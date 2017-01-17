See the new dashboard that’ll speed up your Xbox One

Microsoft has offered the first look at the forthcoming Xbox One dashboard revamp, which promises to make it easier and faster to move between apps and games.

During a streaming session, Mike Ybarra, the director of program management for Xbox, offered the briefest of previews of the new guide, which you can see above.

Microsoft has added a new Xbox button to the guide, which slides out from left to right.

This will enable users to access recent and pinned apps and games, jump to the store or even save screenshots and record videos.

You can see the dashboard captured in the video below (via GameSpot).

It’s not a huge change, but it will reduce the need to go back to the home page to access much of this functionality.

The new dashboard is supposed to launch for Xbox Preview members soon before a consumer roll out in the spring.

Xbox One S vs Xbox One

What do you make of the 2017 revamp? Share your thoughts below.