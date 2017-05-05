Second-gen Amazon Echo leaks with inbuilt touchscreen and camera

The Amazon Echo was the surprise hit of 2016, with the Alexa-equipped smart speaker capturing consumers’ imaginations.

The AI-enhanced speaker lets you check the weather, set alarms and play music using nothing but your voice, and can be synced up with many of your existing smart home device. According to latest reports, it’s also about to add a raft of new features.

Not in the form of a sizeable software patch or new Alexa Skills, but a whole new device.

According to new leaks, the second-generation Amazon Echo will ditch 360-degree sound in favour of an all-new design.

With the cylindrical speaker design on the out, this revamped look has been shown to pack a front-firing speaker with added sound skills. That’s just the tip of the dramatic overhaul update iceberg though.

The next-gen model has been shown to pack a sizeable new touchscreen display and added integrated camera, transforming the device into a connected home hub of sorts rather than a simple smart speaker.

The leaked image comes courtesy of AFTVnews, with the claims suggesting the device will line up somewhere between the $200 and $300 (£150 to £250) price markers.

Although Amazon has yet to offer any official comment on the claims, it’s suggested that the leaked image was pulled directly from Amazon’s servers.

What’s more, it’s been claimed that the new Echo could launch within a month.

Are you excited by the leaked Echo or think will ruin the original’s charm? Let us know below.