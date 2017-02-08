Screenshots reveal how Android Pay will work on Android Wear 2.0

Android Wear 2.0 is tipped to launch today, and while we're still unsure as to whether Google will indeed reveal the new wearable OS, we've now been given a look at how Android Pay will work on the platform.

Screenshots have appeared on the Google Play Store which show how the mobile payment system, one of the big new features of Android Wear 2.0, will work.

It looks to be a fairly straightforward and predictable process, involving opening the app on your watch, selecting a credit or debit card, and holding your watch up to the payment terminal.

Once the payment has been approvaed, the app will show a list of your latest transaction, allowing you to scroll through to get a quick rundown of your recent payment history.

In order to make use of the new tech, however, your Android Wear watch will need Near Field Communication (NFC), which none of the existing models currently feature.

That said, new devices should come complete with NFC, with LG and Google said to be preparing two new models: the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style.

We also learned this week that ZTE could be joining the party, as a leak of marketing materials seen by Venture Beat’s Evan Blass seemingly reveals the Android Wear 2.0-based ZTE Quartz watch.

Apple Watch and Samsung Gear S3 Watch users have been able to pay from their wrists for some time now, so it's good to know Android Wear will finally be catching up.

For now, we await the official launch of Android Wear 2.0, which, if it doesn't launch today, should be announced before the end of February.

