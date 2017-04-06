Save up to £510 on Dell’s best gaming laptops and desktops

If you’re in the market for a new gaming rig, we’ve got some cracking one-day-only deals for you.

Dell has knocked up to £510 off a huge selection of gaming laptops and desktops, but the offers are only available the end of the day – that’s Thursday, April 6.

For instance, Dell’s new Alienware 15 gaming laptop is down from £1,999 to just £1,499, saving you £500. That’ll net you a 6th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card with 6GB of built-in GDDR5 memory, and Windows 10 Home.

We haven’t reviewed that specific laptop, but here are some first impressions from our Reviews Editor Alastair Stevenson: “For a mobile gaming laptop, the Alienware 15 ticks all the right boxes. It has a compact, robust chassis and the inclusion of a powerful VR-ready graphics card should ensure that it easily delivers excellent frame rates when playing 1080p games.”

You can also pick up Dell’s Alienware Aurora gaming PC at a bargain price of £949, which is £249.99 less than the original price of £1,198.99.

We gave this specific model a 4/5 of review, praising the machine’s decent value for money, good-looking case, high-end graphics and processing performance, and generous warranty. Here’s our verdict:

“The Alienware Aurora is a great-looking desktop PC that offers decent value. When you consider that you get a fast SSD along with decent graphics and processing components, it’s hard to fault.”

This specific model includes a 6th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and Nvidia’s 8GB GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card.

However, you can get more advanced models under offer too. For instance, Dell is selling the new Alienware Aurora with a 7th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia’s high-end GeForce GTX Titan X with 12GB of built-in GDDR5X memory for £2,199 – that’s way less than the £2,628.99 original price.

There are 17 machines on offer today, so don’t miss out.

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.