Save over £300 on 49-inch Samsung 4K HDR television

With the roster of available 4K content growing by the day, now’s a great time to invest in a 4K TV.

Fortunately, HifiConfidential has massively discounted one of our recommended TVs, knocking £310 off the price of the Samsung UE49KS7000 49-inch 4K Quantum Dot SUHD Flat TV. That brings the price down from a lofty £1,099 to just £789.

This TV features a 49-inch screen with a 4K Ultra HD resolution that’s UHD Premium certified. It also offers a Quantum Dot colour gamut over over one billion colours, as well as increased brightness – all of which allow for the support of HDR (High Dynamic Range) content. You’re getting a 10-bit panel, a smart remote, and a connector box too, all for a very decent price.

We gave the Samsung UE49KS7000 a 4.5/5 score in our review, praising the television’s great definition, strong contrast, excellent app support, and easy assembly. We described it as “an excellent first step into the world of 4K and HDR TVs”. Here’s our verdict:

“If you’re looking for your first 4K HDR TV, the Samsung UE49KS7000 would be an excellent choice. It doesn’t have the capabilities of the flagship TVs such as the Samsung UE65KS9500, but it does a great job of justifying the existence of 4K and HDR, and it rightly deserves its UHD Premium badge. Crucially, its £1,099 price tag is very reasonable for a display of this calibre. That makes it an ideal candidate for someone with an older HD TV, looking to upgrade.”

On Amazon, the best price for this TV is £843. It has a 4.2/5 score based on six user reviews. Users wrote:

“Samsung’s OS is fluid and the 10-bit panel with Quantum Dot technology is something to behold. The brightness of the panel doesn’t compare to any other range on the market unless you’re going into OLED.”

“When I set it up, I was truly blown away.”

“Superb TV, with an exceptionally good picture even just on “ordinary” HD; the upscaling works very well. Easy to set up, and the user interface is a model of simplicity. The smart remote is great – very intuitive."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.