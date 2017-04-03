Save big on an HTC Vive with this impressive deal

When it comes to VR, the HTC Vive can make a good claim to being the best headset currently available, and it just got cheaper.

That's a good thing, considering it'll usually cost you upwards of £700 to take advantage of HTC's VR experiences.

On Wednesday, April 5, new customers will be able to pick up the headset for £100 off, as part of the company's celebrations to mark the one-year anniversary of the Vive’s commercial ship date.

That means you'll pay £659 for the headset, rather than the £759 it would usually cost you. It's still pretty expensive, but a sizeable discount nonetheless.

You'll also be able to redeem a free copy of Vive Studios' VR action game Arcade Saga, which usually goes for £14.99.

The game's Smash, Bowshot and Fracture modes provide a VR experience of pinball, table tennis, and archery-type games, with head-to-head online multiplayer and campaign modes available.

Along with the discount and game offers, HTC will also be launching a new Viveport Subscription which it says will be the first-ever subscription model for a VR app store.

Users will pay a monthly fee to browse the VR app marketplace and "discover new content," plus, there's a one-month free trial offer for new users.

The discount and free game offer runs this Wednesday only, so if you're tempted to take advantage of HTC's generosity, you'll have to get your order in on the 5th, or lose out on the headset discount and free game.

Convinced? Then head over to Viveport.com or the Viveport desktop application on April 5 to get your new headset at a discounted rate.

Alternatively, Dixons, Game, Scan, and Overclockers will also be participating in the celebratory offer, so you'll be able to get your £100 off on the headset from those retailers, too.

Let us know if you'll be taking up HTC on its offer in the comments.