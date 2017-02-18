Trending:

Save £80 on curved Acer Predator X34A gaming monitor

Acer Predator X34A

If you’re looking for a seriously high-end gaming monitor, this could be the deal for you.

Ebuyer has knocked £80 off the price of the Acer Predator X34A 34-inch Cuved IPS UW-QHD monitor, bringing the price down from £979.98 to just £899.98.

That’s not a bad price, compared to rival offerings – Currys sells it for £999.99, while Overclockers UK has it for £1,049.99.

This monitor features a 34-inch IPS panel with a UW-QHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels. It’s also got a DisplayPort, as well as support for HDMI and USB connections. The monitor is height-adjustable, and comes with built-in speakers. It’s also curved, as the name suggests.

Buy Now: Acer Predator X34A at Ebuyer for £899.98 – Save £80

Acer Predator X34A

We gave the Acer Predator X34A a respectable 4/5 score, praising its excellent overall image quality, huge enveloping display, stylish design, and useful under-lighting. Here’s our verdict:

“If you’re a gamer then the Acer is one of the two most desirable monitors you can currently buy. The X34A may be expensive, but if you’re after the wow factor, it certainly delivers."

On Ebuyer, the Acer Predator X34A has a 9.3/10 score based on 22 user reviews. Users wrote:

“Really pleased with purchase. Not sure I could order better.”

“Lots of pixels, great image. Amazing with G-Sync on and OC [overclocked] to 100Hz refresh rate.”

“Straight out of the box on the desk, plug and play. Great metal-finish edges, with matte no-glare screen. LED lighting on base to light up the desk. Internal speakers are OK also. And stand is excellent with smooth height adjust and tilt.”

