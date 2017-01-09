Save 25% with this great value Surface Pro 4 bundle

Microsoft wants to help brighten the dull month of January by offering its Surface Pro 4 tablet at a discounted rate, but it seems PC World has the company beat.

While Microsoft is offering the Surface Pro 4 with an Intel Core i5 chip, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD for £849, PC World is offering the same tablet, with a black Typecover, for £699 – that's a saving of £259.99 in comparison with the usual £958.99 price.

Microsoft has also discounted the Type Cover, usually £109.99, to a very reasonable £82.49, but you're still better off going with the PC World offer.

BUY NOW: Surface Pro 4 at PC World for £699

However, there is a slight catch. You'll have to go and pick up your Surface Pro 4 once you've ordered as the model isn't currently available for delivery.

The site states that the tablet is available to "order online and collect in store minutes later" but that is subject to local availability.

It's still a great deal, though, so it's worth seeing whether your local store has any of the tablets in stock if you're considering taking advantage of the offer.

The Surface Pro 4 is the latest tablet/laptop hybrid from Microsoft, and comes with powerful hardware and a great design that holds up even now.

There's also a 12.3-inch display, and the bundled Surface Pen which can recognise a staggering 1,024 pressure levels.

There's no doubt PC World has the best offer, so if you're tempted head over to the site now. If you can't get your Surface from there, however, it's worth checking out the Microsoft Store for the, slightly less impressive, discount.

Let us know if you take PC World up on its offer in the comments.