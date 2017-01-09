Save 25% with this great value Surface Pro 4 bundle

Microsoft wants to help brighten the dull month of January by offering its Surface Pro 4 tablet at a discounted rate, but it seems PC World has the company beat.
While Microsoft is offering the Surface Pro 4 with an Intel Core i5 chip, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD for £849, PC World is offering the same tablet, with a black Typecover, for £699 – that's a saving of £259.99 in comparison with the usual £958.99 price.
Microsoft has also discounted the Type Cover, usually £109.99, to a very reasonable £82.49, but you're still better off going with the PC World offer.
However, there is a slight catch. You'll have to go and pick up your Surface Pro 4 once you've ordered as the model isn't currently available for delivery.
The site states that the tablet is available to "order online and collect in store minutes later" but that is subject to local availability.
It's still a great deal, though, so it's worth seeing whether your local store has any of the tablets in stock if you're considering taking advantage of the offer.
The Surface Pro 4 is the latest tablet/laptop hybrid from Microsoft, and comes with powerful hardware and a great design that holds up even now.
There's also a 12.3-inch display, and the bundled Surface Pen which can recognise a staggering 1,024 pressure levels.
There's no doubt PC World has the best offer, so if you're tempted head over to the site now. If you can't get your Surface from there, however, it's worth checking out the Microsoft Store for the, slightly less impressive, discount.
Phil
January 9, 2017, 2:09 pm
Just to be hypercritical, would anyone in their right mind invest the best part of a grand in a supposedly high end system with only 4GB of RAM? It might be just about sufficient now (depending on use scenario) but this is supposed to be a very high end machine ideally with a decent lifespan to return your investment. 5 years would not be unreasonable and do you really think 4GB is going to be enough in even 2 years time?
Unless the RAM can be upgraded (which I don't think it can but please correct me if I'm wrong) I would avoid this like the plague. I wouldn't buy any new PC with less than 8GB of RAM unless it was dirt, dirt cheap and I expected it to not last very long.
There's a reason this machine has been heavily discounted and that's because no one (who isn't beyond Barking and into Upney) would invest in this, especially at full price. And at this kind of price it is an investment.. I recently saw a 2.0 litre 4 door saloon car with a year MOT for a similar price. Those who actually require i5 power in a portable package will likely want more than 4GB of RAM and those who don't need that amount of RAM probably would be better served with a different product with a slower, less expensive processor. Given its poncy, 1,024 pressure level screen being aimed at graphic designers, etc who want to take their work with them you'd expect they'd want all the memory they can get. I see this as a product without a real market - it's too highly specced (and therefore priced) for those who can make do with 4GB of RAM and for those who do need the power, the lack of RAM is a killer. That's why they can't shift it and why it's heavily discounted.