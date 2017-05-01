Save £20 on the Nintendo Switch with this code

If you’re still mulling over whether to finally pick up the Nintendo Switch, this deal could push you over the edge.

Amazon is selling the Nintendo Switch for £279.99, which is the recommended retail price for the console. However, if you enter the code VG20OFF150 at checkout, you’ll knock £20 off the price, bringing it down to just £259.99 – a veritable bargain if we ever saw one.

But you can’t afford to delay, as this offer is only available up until the end of Sunday, May 7, 2017.

The Nintendo Switch is Nintendo’s latest console, and works in three modes: TV mode, tabletop mode, and handheld mode. It has two built-in controllers that can be detached and used for multiplayer gameplay. And there are already well-reviewed games to play, including the acclaimed Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which we awarded a perfect 5/5 score.

Buy Now: Nintendo Switch at Amazon for £259.99 (with code)

We gave the Nintendo Switch a 4/5 score in our review, praising the console’s ease of use, versatile and unique Joy-Con controllers, and its bright and colourful screen. Here’s our verdict:

“I’ve slowly but surely been won over by the charm of the Switch. Its versatility and accessibility make it a joy to play, particularly as a portable machine. With Nintendo swiftly addressing my biggest concern with the hardware, it’s hard to argue this console isn’t absolutely brimming with potential in the months to come."

On Amazon, the Nintendo Switch has a 4.6/5 score based on 130 user reviews. Users wrote:

“What a pleasure to use, this console is. The freedom and versatility of being able to switch from home play to handheld to on the go is without doubt the future of video games.”

“Perfectly sized for me. Portable yet still a solid home console. Game titles will decide its fate, but so far loving Zelda and Bomberman. Mario Kart just around the corner will hopefully be epic.”

“Got my device today, absolutely brilliant. Zelda is a must-have. Device is clean and crisp and feels premium."

