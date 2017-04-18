Save £20 on Amazon Kindle Paperwhite ebook reader – now just £89

Looking for a new ebook reader, but keen to avoid blowing the budget? Here’s a great deal on Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite that offers great value for money.

John Lewis is selling the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite ereader for £89.95, which is £20 less than the usual R.R.P of £109.95.

This ebook reader features a 6-inch high resolution display that offers a 300ppi pixel density – that’s twice as many as the previous generation. It also features a built-in backlit so you can read at night or in sunny conditions, and there’s a respectable battery life of six weeks. You’ll also get access to Amazon’s Kindle store, which offers over 1.5 million books, newspapers, and magazines. And the Paperwhite has enough memory to store up to 4,000 looks at any one time.

Buy Now: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite at John Lewis for £89.95

We gave the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2015) a 4.5/5 score at its review price of £109.99, praising the ebook reader’s great screen, impressive battery, and responsive display. Here’s our verdict:

“The best all-round ereader on the market, with an awesome screen and a price that won’t break the bank.”

On John Lewis, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite has a 4.7/5 score based on 278 reviews. Users wrote:

“At last I have found a good-looking, quality item at a competitive price that I can read in any quality of light and also at night without squinting or straining my eyes.”

“I decided to update my existing Paperwhite to the higher resolution unit and was not disappointed. The print resolution was clearer and there were no light and dark patches on the screen as on my old device.”

“Really pleased with it. Very light and portable. Worth paying the extra for the backlit version."

