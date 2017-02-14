Save £179 on Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch and Gear Fit 2 fitness tracker

Torn between getting a smartwatch or a fitness tracker? Well why not get both with this generous Samsung deal?

Samsung is selling the new Gear S3 smartwatch (in Frontier and Classic variants) as well as the Gear Fit 2 (Black) in a bundle that costs just £349. That’s not bad when you consider that the watches combined retail at £528 on Samsung’s online store.

The Samsung Gear S3 is Samsung’s latest flagship smartwatch, offering a host of smart OS and fitness tracker features, as well as a traditional watch design. By contrast, the Gear Fit 2 is a more conventional health tracker, with a band-like shape and more advanced fitness capabilities.

Buy Now: Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2 for £349 – save £179

We gave the Samsung Gear S3 a 3/5 score, praising its classy design, swift performance, high-quality display, and good battery life. Here’s Wearables Editor Richard Easton's verdict:

“The Samsung Gear S3 is a more refined version of the S2. I’m actually really fond of its larger display and more traditional styling. I think it looks really classy. The improved rotary bezel is also really great and is my favourite piece of watch UI. The Samsung Gear S3 flirts with greatness, but it ultimately falls short due to its gargantuan size and weight, as well as Tizen OS.”

The Samsung Gear Fit 2, meanwhile, fared even better under the microscope, nabbing a respectable 4/5 score in our review. We were pleased with the tracker’s accurate distance and HRM tracking, vibrant display, useful activity tracking and prompts, and great notification management. Richard Easton said:

“The Samsung Gear Fit 2 is one of the smartest fitness trackers out there, striking a nice balance of exercise tracking and smartwatch smarts."

