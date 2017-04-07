Save £171 on this Vax Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – TR recommended

Time for a spring clean? Well, there’s no better way to celebrate the sunshine than by staying indoors and making sure your floor isn’t dirty…

Lucky for you, Amazon is selling the Vax U85-ACLG-B Air Cordless Lift Upright Vacuum Cleaner for a bargain price of just £129. That’s £170.99 less than the R.R.P of £299.99.

What’s more, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this vacuum cleaner since Black Friday last year, so this is an assured bargain.

This vacuum cleaner features a lift-off canister for increased flexibility, cyclonic vacuum technology to deliver a powerful and consistent suction, a 60-mintue runtime, and LED headlights that make it easier to navigate around your home. There’s also an impressive six-year manufacturer guarantee included with your purchase.

Buy Now: Vax U8-5 Cordless Vac at Amazon for £129 – save £171

We gave the Vax U85-ACLG-B vacuum cleaner a respectable 4.5/5 score in our review, praising the impressive cleaning on all surfaces, the bundled removable batteries, the great freedom in handheld mode, and the good cleaning time.

Here’s our verdict:

“The Vax Air Lift will transform the way you clean. It’s a great all-round cleaner and you won’t want to go back to corded models once you’ve tried it."

On Amazon, this vacuum cleaner has a 4.1/5 score based on 371 users reviews. Users wrote:

“This thing is nothing short of amazing. You may not think about it but cords are killing hoovering. It’s normally such a daunting task but the Vax takes care of all this. Very lightweight and very easy to empty and clean.”

“Wow does my wife love this machine. It works like a dream and picks up everything in its path. The Vax Air Cordless Lift also includes Boost Mode for extra suction when you need it. But to be honest, we hardly ever use the boost mode as we find the standard suction more than adequate for everyday hovering.”

“Very happy with this. Arrived quickly and very easy to use. Reasonably powerful but usability is what makes this so good. No going back to yanking that cord! If you haven’t tried a cordless vacuum, do it now!

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.