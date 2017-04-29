Save £10 on 4K Amazon Fire TV with this voucher code

Looking for a new way to watch content on your TV? Better yet, have a 4K tele and can’t find any decent content? We’ve got you covered.

You can save £10 on the price of an Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD support if you purchase the set-top box from Tesco.

Enter the code TDX-WNFX at checkout and the price will be reduced from £79.99 to £69.99.

The Amazon Fire TV features a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek CPU, a 600MHz PowerVR GX6250 GPU, 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a MicroSD card slot good for an additional 128GB of capacity.

Through the Amazon Fire TV, you can access a wide range of online subscription services and on-demand channels, including BBC implore, Netflix, All 4 and – of course – Amazon Video.

Buy Now: Amazon Fire TV 4K at Tesco for £69.99

We gave the 4K Amazon Fire TV a 3/5 score, praising the slim and sleek design, simple UI, the faster CPU, and enhanced graphics.

This score was given at a review price of £79.

On Tesco, the Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD has a 4.8/5 score based on 137 user reviews. Users wrote:

“If you’re thinking of buying a Fire TV Stick, consider spending the extra £30 and get this instead. A great improvement over an already brilliant product. Forget an expensive TV package and do some homework on how to utilise this device to its full potential.”

“Fantastic product. Used now for several weeks, was extremely easy to set up and work out the features. Streaming is simple and reliable. Really pleased I made this purchase. If you are considering buying, I would most certainly recommend this product.”

“Fantastic little box that’s packed with features! Very neatly packaged and really simple to set up. Everything runs sweetly, a fairly fast internet is advised and plugged directly through your router, though Wi-Fi can handle it well. 4K viewing is a dream (fast internet a must) to watch. I’m very pleased with this and glad that I bought it. I would highly recommend it.”

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.