Samsung isn't giving up the ghost on Tizen smartphones

Samsung is releasing another smartphone running its homegrown Tizen operating system.

The Android market leader and Galaxy S8 titan has announced the Samsung Z4, the fourth such phone for emerging markets.

The budget handset is designed for first-time smartphone users and promises a “faster, smarter and simpler user interface” than Android.

The specs are typically low-end, offering a 4.5-inch WVGA display with a 5-megapixel camera, quad-core 1.5 GHz processor and just 1GB of RAM.

It does arrive with Cat 4 LTE and Bluetooth 4.0 and the 2,050mAh battery will be pretty sufficient given the other specs.

The Samsung Z4 will be on sale this month, in developing markets, starting with India. It'll be available in black, gold and silver.

Despite initially being designed as an alternative to Android, Tizen has mainly appeared on Samsung’s wearables and smart TV sets.

None of its Tizen smartphones have been promoted in the UK to date.

Do you own a Tizen device? How does it stack up against the Android phones? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.