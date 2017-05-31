Samsung tipped to supply OLED displays for iPhone 9 in 2018

Samsung will supply OLED displays for the iPhone 9 in 2018, according to a new report.

The South Korean tech giant is already thought to be producing some 80 million OLED panels for the upcoming iPhone 8, which is widely expected to be released later this year.

Now, a report from the Korea Herald claims that Samsung will also be producing up to 180 million OLED displays for 2018's iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus, with the former apparently measuring 5.28 inches and the second sizing up at a more phablet-esque 6.46 inches.

Other manufacturers also rumoured to be in the running to produce OLED screens for Apple's next iPhones are fellow South Korean firm LG, and Chinese outfit BOE Display.

Perhaps the rival firms couldn't keep up with the quantity Apple was demanding?

It's also interesting to note that the sizes of the rumoured Samsung displays are significantly larger than the current-gen 4.7-inch iPhone 7 and 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus. Could Apple be plotting a radical design overhaul in line with the iPhone's 10th anniversary?

Unfortunately, such reports can't be independently verified, so while fun to pore over, take them with a good fistful of your favourite seasoning.

What features do you want to see from the iPhone 9? Let us know in the comments.