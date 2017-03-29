Samsung has just launched its new Galaxy S8, and while the world finishes convulsing with pleasure, the company has quietly introduced something else worth getting a bit excited about.

Along with the launch of the new phone, Sammy has introduced a new upgrade programme that will allow customers to get the latest Samsung smartphone when its released in future.

Apple has run a similar scheme for some time, but it seems its South Koran rival is now getting in on the action with its own version.

Here's how the programme works: You choose an eligible product and when you get to the checkout, select the Samsung Upgrade Programme as your method of payment.

You'll be asked to pay a deposit, then a series of monthly payments, and after a year, you'll be "invited" to upgrade to the latest handset once it launches.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are included in the new programme

In order to upgrade, you'll need to send your current handset back in good working condition – at which point you'll be given a new plan for the newer handset.

If you're tempted by the offer, Samsung wants a £68.90 deposit for the Galaxy S8, and £29.76 per month over 24 months, with 14.9% APR.

That means you'll pay £783.14 over the course of the plan, which is significantly more than the £689 price for buying the phone outright.

If you're looking for a bigger screen, the Galaxy S8+ is also included in the plan, and will cost you a £77.90 deposit and £33.65 per month over 24 months thereafter.

With the 14.9% APR, you'll pay a total of £885.50 over that period, which, again, is a tad bit more than the £789 it will cost you to buy the phone outright.

The pre-order page is live, so if you fancy taking Samsung up on its Upgrade Programme offer, head to the official site now.

Let us know if you'll be taking Samsung up on its offer in the comments.