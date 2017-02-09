Samsung to show off foldable smartphones later this month?

Samsung is plotting to showcase foldable smartphones in a private room at MWC 2017 later this month, apparently.

According to South Korea’s ETNews, Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display will be demonstrating a folding smartphone prototype at the Barcelona tradeshow. However, the smartphone won’t be on show to the general public, but will instead be seen by invitees only.

The article details how the foldable devices will bend inwards like a book, and that there will be opportunities for device makers to purchase foldable displays on site. Samsung Display reportedly hopes to predict future demand for such screens by looking at the market reaction at MWC.

We asked Samsung for comment, and received the following response: “Samsung does not comment on rumour or speculation.”

Samsung is holding a press event at MWC 2017, but the company has already confirmed that the Galaxy S8 smartphone won’t be on show – despite early rumours that we’d see the new phone there. Instead, Samsung is expected to showcase a new tablet, which is tipped to be either (or perhaps both) the Galaxy Tab S3 and/or Galaxy TabPro S2.

What’s almost certain is that we won’t see any consumer-ready foldable devices on show, as the technology likely won’t be ready for a while yet.

