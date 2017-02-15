Samsung to reveal Galaxy S8 launch date this month

Samsung disappointed many when it announced it wouldn't be unveiling its next flagship, the Galaxy S8, at MWC 2017.

The company is instead expected to launch the phone in March or April, with some analysts predicting an April 14 event, and others tipping a March 29 unveiling.

But while the phone won't be showing up in Barcelona at the end of this month when MWC kicks off, Samsung's head of mobile, Dong-jin Koh, has said he will reveal the Galaxy S8 launch date at the conference (via).

The company has used MWC to launch its flagship phones for the past few years, and is expected to unveil new products this year, even if the S8 won't be among them.

And while the the Galaxy Tab S3 is expected to be the star of Samsung's show at the event, some reports have suggested the South Korean firm will provide some sort of teaser for the S8 during MWC.

An unofficial render shows the phone's likely design

At this point, Samsung has yet to confirm any of the upcoming phone's major features, but we're expecting a redesign that will see the screen take up most of the front of the handset.

We also know Samsung has been working on its own AI assistant, likely to be called 'Bixby', and a recent 'leak' from Venture Beat's Evan Blass suggests we'll also be getting an "S8+" model.

While Samsung usually provides two versions of the flagship Galaxy S handset, the larger version usually comes with curved edges and the "Edge" branding.

If Blass' leak is accurate, we could be seeing both the Galaxy S8 and its larger "Plus" model arriving with the curved edge screen.

This week has also seen new renders arrive, that show what the phone will probably look like in detail. Stay tuned for more in the near future.

Let us know what you make of all the rumours in the comments.