Samsung has announced its designer The Frame TV is ready for global rollout, but how much will it cost and is the UK getting a release? Here's what we know so far.

Samsung first revealed its The Frame TV lineup at CES 2017 and now it's ready to send the design-focussed Ultra HD set into the wild.

The South Korean firm issued a statement confirming that The Frame was now available in Switzerland and Norway, ahead of launching in other global markets next week, specifically Austria, Belgium, Germany, the US, and Korea.

To celebrate the arrival of the artsy TV, which will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch models, the company is hosting events at museums and art galleries in each launch country.

That's right, UK – no fancy-pants, high concept TV for you. At least not yet.

The Frame TV's USP is that, in addition to being a 4K telly, it morphs into a customisable 'work of art' when in power-saving mode – the set is fitted with a motion sensor, so Samsung claims it does this automatically when it detects a lack of movement in a room.

There's more than 100 art options built-in to the set, or you can display your own snaps on The Frame. Owners can also customise a number of the artistic elements of The Frame, with multiple frame options available, including Walnut, Oak and White.

The Frame TV utilises the same 'zero gap' wall mount found on Samsung's 2017 QLED TVs, with the lack of space between wall and TV making The Frame look even more painting-like when hung.

Samsung has been pretty quiet when it comes to The Frame's pricing – and even shyer about its tech specs – with the only official information we're aware of pegging the 55-inch model at €2199 (~£1915).

We've reached out to Samsung for additional details and will update this post with whatever we're able to glean.

Would you be interested in Samsung's Frame TV if it came to the UK? Let us know in the comments below.