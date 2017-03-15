Samsung teases Galaxy S8's features

With all the Galaxy S8 leaks emerging from both dodgy and reputable sources alike, it would make sense for Samsung itself to try and get in on the action with a bit of pre-release hype.

And that's just what it's done (kind of), by hinting at the upcoming flagship's main selling points over on its site for the Philippines (via).

Registering your interest for the S8 over on the site brings up a screen where users can select some of the features they want to see in the next Galaxy – though, there's no specific specs given.

It's by no means confirmation of what we can expect to see in the S8, but it seems pretty clear these are likely to be some of the phone's main features.

Among the features listed on the registration form are "a superior camera," "a premium and stylish design," and "enhanced battery life."

Interestingly, the list also includes "enhanced virtual reality experience," suggesting Samsung could have ramped up its VR efforts on the new phone.

Just what that means is unclear, but the S8 will likely come with a Quad HD display, making for a VR experience with minimal noticeable pixels when the phone is used with the company's Gear VR headset.

Coupled with the fact the list also includes "powerful gaming performance," we're expecting a phone with some seriously impressive VR functionality.

The battery life claim is also interesting as many leaks and rumours have it that the battery will remain unchanged from the S7 in the new phone.

Of course, there's absolutey no guarantee these are in fact the main features for the S8, but you can bet the camera and design claims are accurate.

We'll find out about the rest on March 29 when Samsung finally unveils the S8 at an official 'Unboxing' event, so stay tuned.

Let us know what you think of the features in the comments.