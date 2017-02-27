Samsung has had great success with its Gear VR headset, which last year outsold the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR combined.

And to keep it at the top of the VR market, and fend off competition from Google's recently launched Daydream View headset, the company has now debuted the 2017 Gear VR model alongside a new controller.

Yes, the new Gear VR comes complete with a handheld device that will allow you to point, shoot, tilt, and drag and drop objects within the virtual world.

It's the same approach Google used with its own headset, and will mean users no longer have to reach up to tap commands on the side of the Gear VR.

The controller weighs 64g and is powered by two AAA batteries, and Samsung says it will last up to 40 days if used for around two hours a day.

Button-wise, you'll find a clickable touchpad on the device, along with a trigger button, home, back, and volume keys. Plus, there's wrist strap to make sure you don't accidentally fling the thing at your family during a particularly heated VR escapade.

The imaginatively titled 'Gear VR with Controller' is otherwise almost identical to last year's model, weighing 345g, with a 101-degree field of view depending on which phone you whack in the device.

It also comes with the same 42mm lenses, and is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Note 5, S6 Edge+, S6 and S6 Edge.

Samsung announced the upcoming Galaxy S8 will launch on March 29, and we're expecting the new handset to work with the updated Gear VR, too.

CNET also reports that the controller will be compatible with previous Gear VR headsets thanks to its standard Bluetooth connection.

Let us know what you think of the new Gear VR in the comments.