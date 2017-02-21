Samsung has revealed that it will debut four new virtual reality and augmented reality offerings at MWC 2017.

Among the new Creative Lab (C-Lab) products is a helpful aid for visually impaired people, a solution that takes the pain out of furnishing your home, a rival to the Google Glass and a travel experience platform. Here’s everything you need to know.

Related: MWC 2017

Relumino - Making Gear VR More Accessible

A mobile app built for the Gear VR, Relumino is designed to help near blind and visual impaired people gain a greater level of clarity when reading books and watching TV.

It works by manipulating the Gear VR headset to enhance text and visuals, and can even remap blind spots by moving images in different ways.

The aim is for it to enable visual impaired to watch TV without the need to purchase expensive pieces of kit.

Monitorless - For a future without monitors

As you have probably guessed by the name, Monitorless works to reduce the need for any kind of monitor to view content.

Akin to the Google Glass, the special pair of sunglass-style specs work by using a Wi-Fi connection between the smartphone or PC and glasses themselves.

Once connected the information from the external device is beamed onto electro chromic glass behind the lenses and can be presented in either VR or AR.

Watch - Monitorless in action

VuildUs - Help Creating Your Dream Home

VuildUs aims to take all the pain out of choosing new furniture by scanning your home and presenting a virtual image of what it will look like.

Using a 360-degree depth camera, the app scans the surroundings and takes those images to present a virtual representation of your home.

Then simply slip on the Gear VR and slip into an AR world where you can see what pieces of furniture look like in any room of your humble abode.

It will tell you whether or not furniture fits into the spaces being specified and purchases can be made inside the app. The only thing it doesn’t do is assemble the lot for you.

Watch - VuildUs in action

traVRer - Experience worldwide locations

Trying before you buy has always been hard where holidays are concerned and that’s where traVRer comes in.

Whilst being able to look at famous locations around the world has been easy for some time thanks to Google Streetview, traVRer throws in the sights and sounds that make it even more authentic.

You can switch between locations seamlessly from inside the Gear VR and also see what a place looks like at a specific time of the day.

Samsung is using the 4 Years From Now (4YFN) start-up platform to show off all four products with the view that they’ll be exhibited at the show in four year time, hence the name. To get a closer look at these products, stay tuned during MWC 2017.

Watch: What to expect at MWC 2017

Which one of these four solutions is most useful? Let us know in the comments below