Samsung’s Ultra High Quality tech will upscale any audio to 32-bit

Samsung is preparing to showcase a home audio revolution at next week’s CES 2017 expo by debuting tech capable of upscaling content to 32-bit.

The proprietary Ultra High Quality audio tech promises to take any audio from 8-bit to 24-bit rate, promising results much closer to the original recording than existing HD audio solutions.

Samsung says the upscaling is possible across both wireless and wired connections, while new ‘Distortion Cancelling’ technology “reduces sound alterations by predicting the movement of internal speaker units in advance, and controlling the units to deliver the perfect sound.”

The company’s UHD tech will make it’s first appearance on a new H7 Wireless Speaker and a new MS750 Soundbar (below), which will also go on show in Las Vegas.

The former promises a retro exterior design, combined with a contemporary metal finish which Samsung hopes it’ll become the ‘centerpiece of any room.’

The control wheel enables users to select their favorite playlist from streaming services, as well as adjusting the volume.

The soundbar represents the first time Samsung has attempted to place Subwoofer performance into this form factor.

As well as "showcasing the future of audio," Samsung has announced a new Ultra HD Blu-ray player. The M95000 offers a new Private Cinema Mode that will transfer TV audio can easily be transferred to Bluetooth headphones.

We’ll have more details on all of these releases directly from the Samsung stand at CES 2017.

