Samsung's SoundAssistant is a powerful app for your Galaxy phone's audio

Samsung has launched a new app which gives users an incredible amount of control over their Galaxy phone's audio settings.

SoundAssistant comes with an array of control options, alongside special settings for the recently-launched Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

The comprehensive new app from the South Korean firm hit the Play Store this week, and is available for phones across the Galaxy series – though some users on the store are reporting issues with getting the app working on certain handsets.

Perhaps the most welcome feature SoundAssistant brings is the ability to set the physical volume keys to adjust the media volume by default, rather than the ringer volume.

You'll also be able to change the volume of individual apps, meaning you can set your music volume independently from, say, a game you're playing.

And for those looking to really fine-tune their phone's sound, Samsung has included an impressive 150 steps of fine volume adjustment.

That comes alongside a floating equalizer, which will overlay itself on whatever app you happen to be using at the time.

Other features include a left/right volume balance setting for connected headphones, mono audio, and the ability to change sound settings based on personal preferences.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus users will gain the ability to assign different audio outputs for individual apps.

That means, for example, you'll be able to send your music through a Bluetooth speaker while a video you're watching can be set to play through the phone’s internal speaker.

Finally, the Scenarios feature gives you the option of changing volume levels and vibration settings based on specific days and time durations.

It may seem like a small app, but Samsung looks to have provided a powerful tool for Galaxy users with SoundAssistant.

Let us know what you think of SoundAssistant in the comments.