Samsung’s next Windows tablet may nearly be here

Evidence that Samsung is working on a new Windows tablet is mounting as a new leak appears online.

Samsung could be gearing up to launch a sequel to last year’s Galaxy TabPro S tablet. That’s the theory lent credence by the WiFi Alliance’s recent certification of a mysterious Samsung device with the model number ‘SM-W727’ – as spotted by Sammobile.

There are two important things to note here: (1) the device is listed specifically as a tablet, and (2), the model number is very similar to the Galaxy TabPro S model number, which was 'SM-W700’.

Also consider the fact that the original Galaxy TabPro S was released in March last year, after a January reveal. If Samsung is hoping to continue that timeline, we’d expect to see an imminent announcement, followed by a launch next month. We should also mention that the SM-W727 has already received Bluetooth certification.

Perhaps the best chance we’ve got of seeing the supposed Galaxy TabPro S2 would be later this month, at MWC 2017 – Barcelona’s annual tech tradeshow. Samsung will be hosting a press event at the show where it will make a number of new product announcements.

Importantly, Samsung has already confirmed that it won’t be showing off the Galaxy S8 smartphone at the show, as was previously expected. That’s led to rampant speculation about what we’ll see instead; the Galaxy TabPro S2 and long-awaited Galaxy Tab S3 are the prime candidates.

Unfortunately, there’s no telling what Samsung actually has in store, so take any leaks with due caution – and tune in for all of our MWC 2017 coverage live from the show later this month.

What would you like to see from Samsung’s next tablet? Let us know in the comments.